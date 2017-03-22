BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 22 Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd
* Says shareholder changes in Yunnan Baiyao Holdings after Newhuadu Industrial Group's investment
* Says Yunnan Baiyao Holdings offers to buy 609.0 million shares in the company at 64.98 yuan ($9.44) per share in cash for up to 39.6 billion yuan
* Says controlling shareholder's tender offer does not intend to end floating status of the company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nd2ZYB; bit.ly/2n7aUoS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8867 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.