In drought-stricken Mali, women manoeuvre for land - and a future
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
March 1 Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned Sichuan-based pharm unit completed acquisition of 29 drug stores' assets and inventory
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ISBUZG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit