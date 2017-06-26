U.S. apartment vacancy rate edges up in second quarter - Reis
June 26 The U.S. apartment vacancy rate increased in the second quarter and rents were higher, according to a report from Reis Inc.
June 26Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says it got borrowing of 700 million yuan from CPIC assets management firm with term of 5 years
