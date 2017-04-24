BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to invest 30 million yuan to set up a technology JV with partners and will own 30 percent stake in it
* Says JV will be the operation platform for the smart city project in Qujing city
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zCfCni
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement