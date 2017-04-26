April 26 Yunnan Xiyi Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 339.6 percent to 388.5 percent, or to be 14.4 million yuan to 16 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (3.3 million yuan)

* Comments that financial result consolidation of wholly owned unit, market expansion and product development, as well as cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yBDbtv

