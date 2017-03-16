BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces Anthony Gianotti as the next CFO
* announced three senior executive appointments as part of group's leadership transition next financial year.
March 16 Yura Tech Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 135 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 1.55 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/OS65Hf
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder