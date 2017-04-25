BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 25 Yuuzoo Corporation Ltd :
* Applied to Singapore Exchange for extension of time to hold annual general meeting for financial year ended 31 december 2016
* Applies for extension as audit report for 2016 will not be ready in time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement