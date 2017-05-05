Canada names Judith LaRocque as interim chair of media regulator
June 19 The Canadian government appointed Judith LaRocque on Monday to act as interim chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for four months.
May 5 Yuuzoo Corporation Limited-
* Response To Business Times Article "Former Execs Dispute Yuuzoo's Breach Of Contract Claims"
* Out of 9 former executives listed in business times article as having left company, only 2 left company because they did not wish to continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: