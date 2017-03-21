March 21 Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd

* Yuvraaj hygiene products ltd - gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital to 93.3 million rupees

* Yuvraaj hygiene products ltd - gets members' nod to offer, issue and allot 24.1 million warrants to proposed allottee on preferential basis Source text: bit.ly/2nhKwuC Further company coverage: