US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 21 Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd
* Yuvraaj hygiene products ltd - gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital to 93.3 million rupees
* Yuvraaj hygiene products ltd - gets members' nod to offer, issue and allot 24.1 million warrants to proposed allottee on preferential basis Source text: bit.ly/2nhKwuC Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)