BRIEF-DM Solutions says third biggest shareholder decreases voting power to 9.2 pct
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
May 17 Yuxing Infotech Investment Holdings Ltd
* Lenders, both units of co, entered into loan agreements with borrower
* Lasaruida investment consultation management agreed to grant xiang jiang technology loans in principal amount of rmb100.0 million
* Units being lasaruida investment consultation management & beijing e’rich investment management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.