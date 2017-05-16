May 16 YY Inc:

* YY Inc. Announces resignation of chief executive officer

* YY - Zhou Chen will continue to serve company as a strategic advisor

* YY says David Xueling Li, company's chairman, will assume role of acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: