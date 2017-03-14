March 14 Yy Inc

* Yy reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees q1 2017 revenue rmb 2.2 billion to rmb 2.3 billion

* Sees q1 2017 revenue up about 33.4 to 39.5 percent

* Yy inc qtrly net revenues increased by 30.8 percent to rmb 2,484.2 million

* Yy inc qtrly diluted net income per ads rmb 9.74

* Yy inc- for q1 of 2017, company expects its net revenues to be between rmb2.2 billion and rmb2.3 billion

* Yy inc qtrly non-gaap diluted net income per ads rmb 10.17