French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Yy Inc
* Yy reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Sees q1 2017 revenue rmb 2.2 billion to rmb 2.3 billion
* Sees q1 2017 revenue up about 33.4 to 39.5 percent
* Yy inc qtrly net revenues increased by 30.8 percent to rmb 2,484.2 million
* Yy inc qtrly diluted net income per ads rmb 9.74
* Yy inc- for q1 of 2017, company expects its net revenues to be between rmb2.2 billion and rmb2.3 billion
* Yy inc qtrly non-gaap diluted net income per ads rmb 10.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane