May 10 YY Inc:
* YY reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 2.45 billion to RMB 2.55 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up about 23.7 to 28.7 percent
* Qtrly net revenues increased by 37.4pct to RMB2,267.0
million from RMB1,649.3 million in corresponding period of 2016
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to YY increased by
115.7pct to RMB565.7 million from RMB262.3 million in
corresponding period of 2016
* YY Inc - diluted net income per ADS increased by 153.4pct
to RMB9.25 in Q1 of 2017
* YY Inc - non-GAAP diluted net income per ads increased by
109.6pct to RMB9.62 in Q1 of 2017
