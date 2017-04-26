BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Z-obee Holdings Limited:
* Cessation of chief financial officer
* Announces cessation of Yang Jian Hui as CFO
* Appointment of Kung Wai Chiu Marco as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes