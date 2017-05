March 1 Zadar Ventures Ltd

* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement

* Will issue 20 million units at $0.10 per unit

* Says proceeds will be used for exploration on its lithium projects and general working capital

* Each unit will consist of one common share and one $0.20 share purchase warrant for a period of two years