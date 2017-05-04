BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Zafgen Inc
* Zafgen announces positive topline phase 1 data for ZGN-1061, a second generation METAP2 inhibitor
* Zafgen Inc says improvements in metabolic parameters and trends for weight loss supportive of drug effect
* Zafgen Inc says clinical trial shows weight loss trends of up to one pound per week and an early favorable safety and tolerability profile
* Zafgen Inc says ZGN-1061 was well-tolerated and safe, with no evidence of prothrombotic effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering