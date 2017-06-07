June 7 Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia:

* Secures 10MHz of 1800MHz spectrum at a total cost of 844 million riyals

* Amount to be paid in annual payments, first payment of 30 percent will be paid in 2017, remaining as annual payments of 7 percent over 10 year period

* Expects acquired new spectrum will increase Zain LTE network capacity by 50 percent