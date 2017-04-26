BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Zall Group Ltd
* company is not aware of any circumstance suggesting that company's stock price is being manipulated
* would like to clarify that it had not issued any new share to Fullshare's chairman.
* confirms that there had been no default on outstanding debt under us$100 million convertible bonds issued by company
* acquisition of Fullshare shares by company in June 2015 was a standalone transaction and unrelated to acquisition of co's shares by Fullshare from its chairman
* report wrongly attributes increase in co's stock price to fullshare's equity investment in co leading to stock price being manipulated
* "denies all misstatements and false assertions concerning group in report"
* would like to emphasize that group's financial position remains healthy and stable.
* reference is made to report issued by Glaucus Research Group on 25 April 2017 in relation to Fullshare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: