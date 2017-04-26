April 26 Zall Group Ltd

* company is not aware of any circumstance suggesting that company's stock price is being manipulated

* would like to clarify that it had not issued any new share to Fullshare's chairman.

* confirms that there had been no default on outstanding debt under us$100 million convertible bonds issued by company

* acquisition of Fullshare shares by company in June 2015 was a standalone transaction and unrelated to acquisition of co's shares by Fullshare from its chairman

* report wrongly attributes increase in co's stock price to fullshare's equity investment in co leading to stock price being manipulated

* "denies all misstatements and false assertions concerning group in report"

* would like to emphasize that group's financial position remains healthy and stable.

