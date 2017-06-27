BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Zall Group
* very Substantial Acquisition
* Zall Commerce Supply Chain, co, zall development investment, Yan and vendors entered into framework agreement
* Second consideration for second target equity interest is tentatively fixed at approximately rmb307 million
* Agreement in relation to a proposed acquisition of second target equity interest from shenzhen agricultural products co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
* Expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $180.0 million (pre and post-tax) in its results for year ended 30 June 2017