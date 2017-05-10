BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd:
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd provides Q1 results
* Q1 2017 production averaged 2,579 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a five percent increase from preceding quarter rate
* For remainder of 2017, Zargon is budgeting $5.29 million of capital expenditures
* Guidance levels are maintained at 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day for remainder of year
* Qtrly funds flow from operating activities of $1.50 million compare to $0.92 million recorded in prior quarter
* Qtrly net loss $0.02 per basic share
* Q1 average daily production equivalent was 2,579 boe/d versus 4,176 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.