BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 4 Zayo Group Holdings Inc
* Andrew Crouch joins Zayo Group as president and COO
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - named Andrew Crouch as president and chief operating officer
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - Andrew Crouch's start date as president, COO will be April 27
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing