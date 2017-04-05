Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Zayo Group Holdings Inc:
* Zayo Group, Llc announces proposed senior notes offering
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - subsidiary intends to offer $500 million of its 5.750 pct senior notes due 2027 through an add-on to its existing issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
