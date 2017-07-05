BRIEF-Zayo says purchased 86 mln kilowatt hours of renewable energy certificates

July 5 (Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc

* Zayo purchases renewable energy to power five data centers

* Zayo group holdings- purchased 86 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy certificates to power five of its zcolo data centers in illinois, texas and new jersey

* Zayo group holdings inc - renewable energy certificate program is expected to result in significant annual savings

* Zayo group holdings inc - purchase is part of zayo's new emphasis on sustainability, which includes support of green, renewable energy alternatives