BRIEF-Zayo says purchased 86 mln kilowatt hours of renewable energy certificates

July 5 (Reuters) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc
* Zayo purchases renewable energy to power five data centers
* Zayo group holdings- purchased 86 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy certificates to power five of its zcolo data centers in illinois, texas and new jersey
* Zayo group holdings inc - renewable energy certificate program is expected to result in significant annual savings
* Zayo group holdings inc - purchase is part of zayo's new emphasis on sustainability, which includes support of green, renewable energy alternatives