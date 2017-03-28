March 28 ZCL Composites Inc:

* ZCL announces continuation of normal course issuer bid

* Authorized by TSX to purchase up to 1.5 million common shares

* ZCL Composites Inc - corporation is authorized to make purchases during period from March 31, 2017 to March 30, 2018

* ZCL Composites Inc - corporation entered into a second NCIB on March 28, 2016, however second NCIB was not utilized by corporation