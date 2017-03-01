China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Zeal Network:
* Preliminary unaudited results for year ended 2016: Zeal outperforms guidance, driven by strong customer acquisition and activity
* Q4 normalised revenue of 39.2 million euros ($41.32 million) was up 7 percent on last year, with B2C segment contributing a robust 8 percent growth
* FY normalised EBIT amounted to 50.7 million euros; an increase of 8 percent on 47.1 million euros in 2015
* As announced on Jan. 26 Zeal expects full year total operating performance to be 145 million - 155 million euros and full year EBIT to be 30 million - 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia