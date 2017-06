May 12 ZEAL NETWORK

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE DECREASED, DUE TO LARGE WIN MENTIONED ABOVE, TO EUR 23.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 37.6 MILLION) IN Q1

* CONSOLIDATED "NORMALISED" REVENUE^ IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 35.1 MILLION (2016: EUR 35.6 MILLION)

* WAS ABLE TO DELIVER A POSITIVE EBIT FOR Q1 OF EUR 0.2 MILLION (2016: EUR 14.2 MILLION)

* STRATEGIC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED

* IN LINE WITH REVISED GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN MARCH, ZEAL EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED TOTAL OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 130-140 MILLION AND A CONSOLIDATED EBIT OF BETWEEN EUR 15-25 MILLION

* CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO PAY OUT A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST EUR 1.00 PER SHARE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* BILLINGS ROSE BY 3% TO EUR 68.4 MILLION (2016: EUR 66.6 MILLION) FOR Q1

* BILLINGS ROSE BY 3% TO EUR 68.4 MILLION (2016: EUR 66.6 MILLION) FOR Q1

* AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS (MAU) INCREASED BY 10% OR 36.3K TO 392.9K IN Q1 2017