March 15 Zealand Pharma A/S:

* FY revenue 234.8 million Danish crowns ($33.53 million)versus 187.7 million crowns year ago

* FY operating loss 115.6 million crowns versus loss 81.3 million crowns year ago

* Says net operating expenses in 2017 are expected to be within the range 390-410 million crowns

* Operating loss before royalty income/expenses is expected to be within 290-310 million crowns, excluding royalty revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0031 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)