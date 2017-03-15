WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Zealand Pharma A/S:
* FY revenue 234.8 million Danish crowns ($33.53 million)versus 187.7 million crowns year ago
* FY operating loss 115.6 million crowns versus loss 81.3 million crowns year ago
* Says net operating expenses in 2017 are expected to be within the range 390-410 million crowns
* Operating loss before royalty income/expenses is expected to be within 290-310 million crowns, excluding royalty revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0031 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.