June 22 ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

* PHASE 2A TRIAL RESULTS SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF DASIGLUCAGON IN ILET PUMP SYSTEM FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES

* IN PHASE 2A TRIAL, DASIGLUCAGON TOGETHER WITH INSULIN WAS OBSERVED TO BE EFFECTIVE IN CONTROLLING BLOOD SUGAR

* TRIAL PROVIDES FOUNDATION FOR FURTHER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF DASIGLUCAGON IN ILET(TM) PUMP SYSTEM IN OUT-PATIENT TRIALS