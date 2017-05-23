May 23 ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

* POSITIVE PHASE 2A RESULTS WITH MICRODOSES OF DASIGLUCAGON SUPPORT USE IN A DUAL-HORMONE ARTIFICIAL PANCREAS SYSTEM

* DATA FROM THIS FIRST PHASE 2A TRIALS INDICATE THAT DASIGLUCAGON INCREASES BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS ACROSS ALL TESTED DOSE LEVELS

* RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 2A TRIAL ON USE OF DASIGLUCAGON IN DUAL-HORMONE ARTIFICIAL PANCREAS SYSTEM, ILET(TM), ARE EXPECTED AT END OF JUNE 2017