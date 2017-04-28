BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28 ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
* ZEALAND REPORTS ROYALTY REVENUE OF DKK 8.0 MILLION IN Q1 2017
* DKK 5.1 MILLION ARISES FROM ROYALTIES ON SALES OF LYXUMIA®/ADLYXIN
* DKK 2.9 MILLION ARISES FROM ROYALTIES ON FIRST SALES OF SOLIQUA 100/33 IN U.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014