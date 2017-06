May 17 ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

* REG-ZEALAND REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 (UNAUDITED)

* Q1 REVENUE OF DKK 77.6 MILLION (6.7 MILLION IN Q1 2016), INCLUDING MILESTONE REVENUE OF DKK 69.6 MILLION

* Q1 NET LOSS DKK 26.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 77.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PHASE 2 TRIAL INVESTIGATING GLEPAGLUTIDE FOR THE TREATMENT OF SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME COMPLETED. RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY END JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)