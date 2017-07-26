FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 13 hours
BRIEF-Zebra Technologies announces comprehensive debt restructuring
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 11:33 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Zebra Technologies announces comprehensive debt restructuring

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp

* Zebra technologies announces comprehensive debt restructuring

* Reprices and reduces balance on $1.4 billion term loan B

* Establishes new $687.5 million senior secured term loan A; increases revolving credit facility capacity to $500 million

* Plans to redeem $1.05 billion of 7.25% senior notes by year-end 2017

* Zebra Technologies Corp - As a result of debt restructuring plan, company expects to incur about $72 million of redemption costs and transaction fees

* Zebra Technologies Corp - Also expects to incur approximately $18 million of non-cash accelerated amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.