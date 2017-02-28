US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 28 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
* Concludes sale of co's stake in Taj - India & transfer of major part of Sports Broadcasting Business of Taj - Mauritius
* Says 2nd phase of transaction expected to be concluded within next few months Source text: bit.ly/2lj8pgB Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)