FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
U.S.
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
World
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 24, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :

* June quarter consol net profit 2.51 billion rupees versus profit of 2.17 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 3.32 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total revenue 16.41 billion rupees versus 16.45 billion rupees

* Approved allotment of 3.9 million non convertible preferance shares to shareholders of Reliance Big Broadcasting, Big Magic Source text: (bit.ly/2urQxpT) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.