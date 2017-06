May 10 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 15.14 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 15.83 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 3.10 billion rupees

* Says first phase of sale of sports business to Sony Pictures Network completed; USD 330 million been received

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.27 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 15.59 billion rupees

* Says board recommends equity dividend of 250 pct/ INR 2.50 per share

* March quarter consol exceptional item 12.23 billion rupees