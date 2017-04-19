April 19 ZEELAND FAMILY OYJ

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES REVENUE TO RISE IN 2017

* EXPECTS OPERATING PROFIT OF EUR 0.6 MILLION- 1.0 MILLION IN 2017