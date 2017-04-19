BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 ZEELAND FAMILY OYJ
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SEES REVENUE TO RISE IN 2017
* EXPECTS OPERATING PROFIT OF EUR 0.6 MILLION- 1.0 MILLION IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paula Lotterhoff)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes