BRIEF-Zenitas Healthcare acquires Dimple Group
#Healthcare
July 26, 2017 / 11:47 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Zenitas Healthcare acquires Dimple Group

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Zenitas Healthcare Ltd

* Announces that it has acquired 100% of dimple group

* Zenitas reaffirms prospectus pro forma forecast ebitda of $6.6m for Fy17. Post transaction, pro forma FY17 ebitda would increase to $11.8m

* Transaction funded via $10.7 mln of cash and bank debt and $2.7 mln of zenitas scrip

* Deal highly accretive to zenitas eps, with pro forma fy17 eps accretion of 22% after non- controlling interests and pre-synergy benefit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad)

