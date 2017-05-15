BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Zenitas Healthcare Ltd:
* 2017 federal budget expected to have a positive impact on Zenitas from 2018 onwards
* "Increase in medicare rebate will be a positive tailwind for company" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company