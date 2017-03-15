UPDATE 3-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
March 15 Zenitel NV:
* Announces intention to propose to the extraordinary general meeting of April 28, 2017 a reverse stock split with a ratio of ten existing shares to one new share Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 A member of a U.S. Navy SEAL skydiving group was killed in a parachuting accident on Sunday while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of the annual Fleet Week festival in New York Harbor, a Navy official said.