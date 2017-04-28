BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing
April 28 Zenith Bank Plc:
* Q1 group profit before tax of 44.20 billion naira versus 32.12 billion naira year ago
* Q1 group net interest income of 70.60 billion naira versus 58.16 billion naira year ago
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement