May 11 Zenith Bank Plc:
* Established a $1 billion global medium term note programme
in 2014 and had raised $500 million under the first tranche of
notes issued
* Now intends to raise up to $500 million under second
tranche of notes under the programme
* It is intended that the second tranche notes will also be
listed on ise and admitted to trading on its regulated market
* Intends to utilize net proceeds of the second tranche
notes for its general banking purposes
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2qYdORd
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)