BRIEF-Jujubee presents publication schedule for 2017-2020
* TO RELEASE REALPOLITIKS MOBILE FOR IOS AND ANDROID PLATFORMS ON JULY 2017
June 15 Zenitron Corp :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp said on Friday it now estimates a bigger loss for the past year ended in March due to potential legal damages over a $1.3 billion accounting scandal as well as an increase in liabilities at its now-bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit.