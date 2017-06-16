BRIEF-FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
June 16 Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
* Says it returns the exclusive development rights, joint sales rights and non-exclusive manufacture rights of inhibitor E3710
* Novartis combination targeted therapy tafinlar + mekinist receives FDA approval for BRAF V600E mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)