BRIEF-FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
June 16 Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
* Says share repurchase price at up to 3.6 billion yen in total
* Says repurchase period from June 19 to Nov. 2
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fqgHZD
* Novartis combination targeted therapy tafinlar + mekinist receives FDA approval for BRAF V600E mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)