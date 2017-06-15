June 15 ZETADISPLAY AB:

* ZETADISPLAY: PRONTOTV HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WORTH SEK 5 MILLION

* PRONTOTV, PART OF ZETADISPLAY GROUP, HAS SIGNED A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR DELIVERY OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE TO LOCO CHAIN IN NORWAY

* PRONTOTV ESTIMATES VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 5 MILLION.

* AGREEMENT WILL LAST FOR 5 YEARS AND DELIVERIES WILL BEGIN SHORTLY.