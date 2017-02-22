Feb 22 ZetaDisplay AB:

* Q4 net sales 56.3 million Swedish crowns versus 33.4 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA adjusted 9.7 million crowns versus 4.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT 5.8 million crowns versus 3.3 million crowns year ago

* Proposes that no dividend be paid on common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)