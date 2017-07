July 3 (Reuters) - ZETADISPLAY AB:

* Zetadisplay: Seasam Signs an Agreement Worth Sek 9 Million

* Agreement Runs for 3 Years and Deliveries Will Begin Shortly

* Seasam Estimates Potential of Approximately Sek 9 Million During Contract Period

* SEASAM OY, PART OF ZETADISPLAY GROUP, SIGNS AN AGREEMENT FOR DELIVERY OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)