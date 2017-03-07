March 7 Zetadisplay:

* Pronto TV, part of ZetaDisplay Group, has signed contract

* Signs agreement for delivery of Digital Signage with LED giant screens for a customer in outdoor advertising

* Agreement runs for 5 years and initial installation will begin soon

* ProntoTV assesses value will amount to about 8 million Swedish crowns ($888,583)

