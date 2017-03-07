BRIEF-Harris Technology says it has determined to divest its 'Your Home Depot' business
* Has determined to divest its 'your Home Depot' (YHD) business
March 7 Zetadisplay:
* Pronto TV, part of ZetaDisplay Group, has signed contract
* Signs agreement for delivery of Digital Signage with LED giant screens for a customer in outdoor advertising
* Agreement runs for 5 years and initial installation will begin soon
* ProntoTV assesses value will amount to about 8 million Swedish crowns ($888,583)
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit