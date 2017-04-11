April 11 Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 15 million yuan to 20 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (2.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of aquatic product and cultivation business is main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mNnQo2

