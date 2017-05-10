Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
May 10 Jilin Sino-microelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says Zhao Dongjun resigns from general manager of the company
* Says it appoints Nie Jiahong as CEO and Yu Shengdong as president of the company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PRxbMR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
BERLIN, June 20 Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero will use the proceeds from a stock market listing to help keep it ahead in a highly competitive market, its chief executive said on Tuesday.